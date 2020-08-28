According to Italian journalist Tancredi Palmeri, out-of-favour Real Madrid star James Rodriguez has agreed a €4.5m-a-year deal with Everton ahead of a possible transfer.

Palmeri reiterates that the Premier League side are yet to meet Los Blancos’ €25m price tag for the playmaker, who has played a very minimal role for the La Liga champions this season.

Everton supporters can take the fact that they’ve bettered Lazio’s contract offer to the ace as another sign of encouragement though.

Palmeri is yet to report the duration of the contract that Rodriguez has provisionally agreed with the Merseyside outfit.

Everton have reached an agreement on personal terms with James Rodriguez at 4.5m€ per year.

Main obstacle still the price requested by Real Madrid, that demands 25m€ while Everton wanting to cut the fee — Tancredi Palmeri (@tancredipalmeri) August 28, 2020

More Stories / Latest News Talks opened: Chelsea start negotiations to sign quality £50m-rated goalkeeper Barcelona star will be cutting salary in half in order to seal exit with deal close Liverpool amongst top Premier League clubs pushing for five subs rule to be extended

Rodriguez returned from a two-year loan spell at Bayern Munich last summer and has not fared very well under Zinedine Zidane, with the ace making just 14 first-team appearances.

The Colombian superstar appears to have already played his last game for the club on June 21, with Rodriguez later being cast aside after telling Zidane not to include him in matchday squads if he wasn’t going to play, as per Spanish publication AS.

Constant injury troubles and a poor relationship with Zidane have marred Rodriguez’s time at Madrid, with the ace not living up to expectations after a marquee move following the 2014 World Cup.

Everton offer the 29-year-old a perfect chance to close his career on a high, as the Toffees can reunite the ace with Carlo Ancelotti – who he was under the tutelage of at both Madrid and Bayern.