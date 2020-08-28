Report suggests Barcelona could move for €50m rated striker who scored 36 league goals last season

It looks like we’ve reached that point where every good striker in Europe is going to be linked with Barcelona, but a link with Lazio star Ciro Immobile has come from nowhere:

#FCB ?? ? Immobile estaría en la lista de delanteros que maneja el club azulgrana ? No ha llegado a un acuerdo de renovación con la Laziohttps://t.co/k18Zsg7Cmp — Diario SPORT (@sport) August 28, 2020

It seems that Barca have been alerted because he’s failed to agree a contract extension with the Italian side, so he’s now on a shortlist of players who could replace Luis Suarez.

He’s immediately interesting because he scored 36 goals in 37 Serie A games last season, but there must be concerns that he’s never managed to play well outside of Italy before.

He’s had failed spells with Dortmund and Sevilla and he’s also 30 years old so it’s not like they can give him time to settle and adapt, but the thought of a striker who’s that prolific will always be exciting.

Sport suggest that he would be available for around €50m which is probably too much for Barca to risk on a veteran striker who will only have two or three years left at the top level.

Football clubs always look at any player who’s off the charts when it comes to stats so you can absolutely believe that they are studying him and he might be an option, but this would be a surprise if it happens this summer.