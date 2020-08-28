According to Sempre Milan via Football Insider, Chelsea have opened discussions with AC Milan regarding the signing of goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Football Insider claim that the 21-year-old is valued at around £50m, with Chelsea switching their attention to the Italian after the Blues failed to agree an acceptable fee with Rennes for Edouard Mendy.

It’s claimed that Rennes wanted £45m for 28-year-old Mendy, with Chelsea only prepared to pay £22m.

Frank Lampard’s on the hunt for a new No.1 after a disastrous season from the world’s most expensive goalkeeper – Kepa Arrizabalaga, veteran stopper Willy Caballero ended up closing out the season.

Football Insider claim that Chelsea are in talks with Milan regarding the ‘various ways’ that a deal for Italy international Donnarumma could be structured.

Milan, who have struggled with years of mediocrity, are at risk of losing Donnarumma soon with the ace in the final year of his contract with the Rossoneri.

Italy’s most historic club will at least net a huge profit if the ace is sold ahead of next season, with Milan developing Donnarumma into a quality stopper after signing him for £220,000 at the age of 14.

Donnarumma has been a key player at Milan for years now, the Italian is undoubtedly one of the top young stoppers in world football and he’s certainly the most experienced.

Donnarumma has already made 203 first-team appearances for Milan across all competitions, with the ace already winning 16 senior caps for Italy.

Chelsea have already moved to bolster their lacklustre defence with the additions of left-back Ben Chilwell, as well as central defenders Malang Sarr and Thiago Silva, a new stopper is now the final piece of the puzzle heading into the new season.