The closer we get to the new season, the more urgent a deal for Lionel Messi to sign for Manchester City becomes.

Barcelona president, Josep Maria Bartomeu, will almost certainly not give up on the Argentinian staying at Camp Nou without a fight, though it would appear that his (still current) captain wants to finish his career with former coach, Pep Guardiola.

If Bartomeu has to eventually concede defeat then getting the best possible price and deal is a pre-requisite.

Barca fans will also have to accept the inevitable at some point if Messi is not willing to budge, and they’re more likely to do so if the club are not held to ransom.

There may, however, be a chink of light after Man City’s board made a decision which could hinder the negotiations.

According to BBC Sport, the Citizens have ruled out including any or all of Bernardo Silva, Riyad Mahrez and Gabriel Jesus in the deal to bring Messi to the Etihad Stadium.

More Stories / Latest News Agreement reached: Chelsea fail to offload outcast as Italian giants agree a deal for €2m alternative How Chelsea would line up next season if they complete £140m double swoop to address key positions Opinion: Lionel Messi deserves to leave Barcelona with his head high

They will, apparently, allow Angelino and Eric Garcia to leave instead, and BBC Sport report Barca do have an interest in both players.

However, to assuage their own fanbase, Barca’s negotiating team may well insist on someone more high-profile in order for the deal to be done.