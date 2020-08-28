Although the deal has yet to be signed and sealed, Jose Mourinho is on the verge of securing one of his summer targets after a fee was agreed with his current employers.

Tottenham and Wolverhampton Wanderers have been in talks for a while over highly-rated full-back, Matt Doherty, and, according to the Daily Mail, those conversations accelerated on Friday to the point where a £15m fee was rubber-stamped.

The player has been keen to link up with the Portuguese at White Hart Lane, and all that remains is for the 28-year-old to put pen to paper.

For his part, Mourinho would like to be able to offload the error-prone, Serge Aurier.

However, the club have yet to receive an offer in the region of £22m which is the valuation they’ve placed on the right-back.

Having sold Kyle Walker-Peters to Southampton, according to the Daily Mail, Mourinho was on the verge of being woefully short of full-back options.

With Doherty soon to be on board, the coach can approach the new campaign with confidence.