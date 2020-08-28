Transfer complete: Chelsea announce signing of Thiago Silva on initial one-year contract

Chelsea have officially announced the capture of experienced centre-back Thiago Silva on a free transfer, with the club’s official website reporting that the ace has signed an initial one-year contract.

Chelsea add that the deal includes an option to extend the Brazilian’s deal by a further year, Silva will turn 36 years old in the very early stages of the upcoming season.

Silva left Paris Saint-Germain after turning in a solid performance in their Champions League final defeat to Bayern Munich, the star was very successful during an eight-year spell with the Parisians.

Silva becomes the third defender to join the Blues this week, with the west London outfit also completing the signings of full-back Ben Chilwell and promising central defender Malang Sarr.

Frank Lampard’s moved to strengthen a lacklustre backline ahead of next season, the Blues conceded the most goals of any side in the top-half of the Premier League table last time out.

Silva could be an ideal option to feature alongside younger defenders like Andreas Christensen, Kurt Zouma and Fikayo Tomori.

The Brazil international showed he’s still got plenty left in the tank with some superb displays as PSG progressed to the Champions League final, it will be interesting to see how the ace fares in the Premier League.