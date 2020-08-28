Video: Harry Maguire reveals he ‘feared for my life’ in emotional BBC interview after arrest in Greece

Man Utd captain Harry Maguire has opened up on his arrest in Greece and the events leading up to the incident which has dominated headlines over the past week.

The 27-year-old was given a suspended sentence of 21 months and 10 days in prison after his trial as he was found guilty of repeated bodily harm, attempted bribery, violence against public employees and insult after arrest in Mykonos.

However, his legal team lodged an appeal against the verdict this week and so they’ll hope to have that overturned and have his name cleared of all charges.

Time will tell whether or not they are successful, but as seen in the video below, Maguire has insisted that he feared for his life during the ordeal and explained what happened in the lead up to his arrest, which has been disputed by the Greek police, as per BBC News.

It remains to be seen what happens next with regards to Maguire’s appeal and his captaincy at Man Utd as well as his involvement for England, but he was clearly very emotional going through the events of that night and he has painted a very different picture to the one many have been given to date.