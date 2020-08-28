Video: Newell’s Old Boys fans line the streets for parade as they call for Lionel Messi’s return

It appears as though fans of Newell’s Old Boys are doing their part to try and convince Lionel Messi to seal what would be a stunning return to the club.

Speculation over the 33-year-old’s future is rife this summer as it has been widely suggested over the past week that he is now open to an exit from Barcelona.

SEE MORE: Barcelona stalwart on verge of potential exit as return to former club touted

Links to various clubs around Europe have followed, but perhaps in the event that he doesn’t want to join another European side other than Barcelona, a return to where it all began could be on the cards if he feels like that is the right move for him at this stage of his career.

Messi came through the ranks at Newell’s before leaving in 2001, and based on the videos below, it looks as though the club’s fans are doing their part to send a message to him to try and convince him over a return to his homeland.

It’s a great effort and will no doubt pull at the heartstrings of the Argentine icon, but given he still has so much to give at the top level, it would surely be a surprise to see him back in Argentina in the more immediate future, as he can still produce and may well have ambitions of further titles in Europe for the time being.

??LATEST IN ARGENTINA?? ? In #Argentina, Newell's supporters have organized a march to ask for the return of Leo #Messi. ?? ? Via: @cabrerahercappic.twitter.com/h6wbizThkT — BarcaBuzz (@Barca_Buzz) August 27, 2020

? Newell's fans took over the streets of Rosario last night as a demonstration took place to call for the return of Lionel Messi ??? pic.twitter.com/wOgg1YrliK — Newell's Old Boys – English (@Newells_en) August 28, 2020

A wedding? A victory for a local football team? No. Newell's Old Boys fans in Rosario supporting the return of Lionel Messi to the club he joined as a 6-year-old. pic.twitter.com/zhd3J1vt8v — Newell's Old Boys – English (@Newells_en) August 28, 2020