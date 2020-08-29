Agreement reached: Man Utd ace set for loan exit as temporary deal touted

Man Utd have reportedly reached an agreement which will see reserve goalkeeper Joel Pereira join Huddersfield Town on loan for next season.

The 24-year-old joined the Red Devils in 2012 and after coming through the youth ranks, he had been pushing to make a breakthrough at senior level.

However, after just three appearances in five seasons with the first-team, he has been sent out on five different loan spells since 2015 in a bid to gain experience and playing time, and he enjoyed his most productive spell yet with Hearts last season after making 25 appearances.

Given the competition for a starting spot at Old Trafford though, his situation is unlikely to change as with Dean Henderson seemingly heading back to Man Utd this summer too, that means Pereira drops further down the pecking order and with just a year remaining on his current contract, it casts doubt over his future with the club.

According to The Sun, Man Utd have sent him to Huddersfield on loan for next season, and so it remains to be seen whether or not he signs a new deal before he officially departs, or if he will now indeed run down his contract while out on loan and therefore will be looking for a new club next summer.

It seems like a smart thing to do for both sides though, as Pereira won’t want to be stuck in the reserves side all year as instead, he now has an opportunity to prove his worth and earn a permanent deal with the Championship outfit.