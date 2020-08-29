Menu

‘Announce loss’ – These Arsenal fans slam lineup ahead of Community Shield clash vs Liverpool

Some Arsenal fans are massively disappointed with Mikel Arteta’s lineup ahead of this afternoon’s season-opening clash against Liverpool in the Community Shield.

The FA Cup winners face off against the Premier League champions in the game that will draw open the curtains to the new season, but the Gunners are without some high-profile stars.

Emiliano Martinez starts between the sticks with Bernd Leno on the bench, the three centre-back’s appear to be David Luiz, Rob Holding and Kieran Tierney – who will be supported by wing-backs Hector Bellerin and Ainsley Maitland-Niles.

Mohamed Elneny, who spent last season out on loan, surprisingly starts in the middle of the park alongside Granit Xhaka.

Arsenal’s front three sees Bukayo Saka and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on the flanks, with talented prospect Eddie Nketiah leading the line.

Take a look at the Gunners’ lineup below:

Here’s how some of the Arsenal faithful have reacted to Arteta’s teamsheet:

Marquee man Nicolas Pepe and centre-forward Alexandre Lacazette are unavailable as they are still in quarantine following their holidays, starlet William Saliba is another notable omission.

Some fans may be blowing things out of proportion, Arteta has made just three changes to the side that won the FA Cup final against London rivals Chelsea.

With Elneny in for former loanee Dani Ceballos, Saka in for Pepe and Nketiah replacing Lacazette.

Jurgen Klopp has named a strong Liverpool side though

