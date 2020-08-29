Arsenal could see Premier League rivals step up swoop for Gunners ace once £15m exit is sealed

Wolves are reportedly still in talks with Arsenal over Ainsley Maitland-Niles as Matt Doherty edges closer to a move to Tottenham.

The Gunners will be hoping to strengthen where possible this summer to ensure that Mikel Arteta’s side is more competitive than last season, and a big part of funding that could come from player sales.

With Doherty seemingly on the verge of a move to Spurs after an agreement was reached, Wolves will now have a void that must be filled ahead of the new campaign.

As noted by Sky Sports, Doherty is expected to seal a £15m move to north London, and it’s noted that Wolves are still in talks with Arsenal over a deal to sign Maitland-NIles, having already had a £15m offer rejected.

Given they are set to lose an important figure and their touted target could step in and replace him, it’s expected that Wolves will now ramp up their interest and perhaps armed with the transfer funds generated by Doherty’s sale, they may be in a position to increase their offer to Arsenal in the coming days.

That in turn could have a knock-on effect and give Arteta funds to go out and bring in new additions of his own for Arsenal, as the Spaniard will be looking to further stamp his mark on the squad ahead of his first full season in charge of the club.

Maitland-Niles, 22, played nothing more than a bit-part role from January onwards last season as he seemingly fell out of favour with Arteta, and so an exit from Arsenal this summer looks like a real possibility especially with Wolves now primed to make an improved bid to replace the outgoing Doherty.