According to Italian journalist Tancredi Palmeri, Atletico Madrid have ‘contacted’ Barcelona over the signing of out-of-favour Barcelona superstar Luis Suarez.

New boss Ronald Koeman has informed the talisman that he has no future in Catalonia, with Gianluca Di Marzio reporting that Barcelona wish to terminate the forward’s contract, however it could cost €25m.

Palmeri adds that Diego Simeone’s side have sounded out a possible move for Suarez as they hope to offload target-man Diego Costa.

Suarez is still a world-class player at the age of 33, with the Uruguayan scoring 21 goals and registering 12 assists across all competitions last season.

Barcelona have been contacted by Atletico for Suarez — Tancredi Palmeri (@tancredipalmeri) August 29, 2020

More Stories / Latest News Newcastle close to signing fringe Arsenal defender on season-long loan Man City latest: Lyon await second Houssem Aouar bid after City’s opening £35m rejected as PSG also enter talks Arsenal team news: Potential double debut, but key quartet out for Gunners vs Liverpool

Los Rojiblancos need to do much better to close the gap on cross-town rivals Madrid and Barcelona next season, with Atletico finishing third and 12 points behind Barcelona in La Liga last season.

Suarez, one of the most prolific strikers of his generation, could be an ideal option to partner big-money wonderkid Joao Felix.

Suarez has bagged 406 goals in his club career, as well as 231 assists, the South American’s shown in the last year that he’s by no means past it just yet – he could be a fine addition for a club like Atletico who will be looking to bridge the gap in the next couple of years.

There’s no doubt that the addition of Suarez would offer Atletico the firepower needed to better challenge Real Madrid and Barcelona, it would make big games even more interesting as well.