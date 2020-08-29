Blow for Pep Guardiola as long-time Man City target won’t be joining this summer

Man City have been linked with Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci on multiple occasions, but it appears as though he still won’t be moving to the Etihad any time soon.

The experienced defensive ace and serial winner has been a fundamental part of the Bianconeri’s success in recent years, and he will no doubt be an important figure for them next season in Andrea Pirlo’s first campaign in charge.

In turn, there might have perhaps be some concern over Man City’s ongoing interest with talk that they could launch a new attempt to sign him this summer, but it appears as though Guardiola will be left disappointed again if they do while Pirlo will be buoyed.

As reported by Calciomercato, after contact was made by City to explore the possibility of prising Bonucci away from Turin, they were told that there is no chance of the 33-year-old leaving as neither the club nor the player himself are interested in parting ways.

With that in mind, Guardiola will have to look elsewhere if he wishes to bolster his backline, despite having already signed Nathan Ake this summer, as that was an area in which they regressed last season.

Bonucci has been with the reigning Serie A champions since 2010, albeit with one year spent at AC Milan in 2017, but he has now racked up 319 appearances for Juventus, while winning 15 domestic trophies.

As he edges closer towards the latter stages of his career, it appears as though the intention from both sides is to continue with Juve, which in turn means that Man City will have to start considering alternative options in the coming weeks as it’s suggested that they’ve also seen talks slow down with Napoli over Kalidou Koulibaly.