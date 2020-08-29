Chelsea and Tottenham stars on shortlist for Euro giants but valuations still major obstacle

Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante and Tottenham ace Tanguy Ndombele are reportedly on Inter’s transfer shortlist as Antonio Conte looks to strengthen his midfield.

The Nerazzurri came close to winning trophies last season as they finished second in Serie A and lost in the final of the Europa League, and so despite the disappointment, there were positive signs.

However, Conte will want to kick on by bringing in more top players this summer, and it appears as though he could be targeting more Premier League stars.

As noted by Calciomercato, Kante is a top option for the Inter boss, although it’s suggested that Chelsea value the World Cup-winning French international at €50m which is problematic for the Italian giants as they aren’t able to splash out such a hefty fee.

It’s a similar situation for Ndombele, as he is also specifically named as a target for Inter along with Atletico Madrid ace Thomas Partey, but it’s suggested that Spurs want €60m to green light an exit for the midfielder and so again, Inter may be put off by the price-tag.

In order to fund a potential swoop, they will need exits first to raise money and the likes of Milan Skriniar, Matias Vecino and Marcelo Brozovic could make way along with Radja Nainggolan and Ivan Perisic.

If they are able to offload those players to make space for a Kante or Ndombele, then perhaps a move could become a more realistic possibility this summer.

For now though, much will also depend on whether or not Frank Lampard or Jose Mourinho are even willing to approve an exit for the two players in question.