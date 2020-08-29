Frank Lampard took his Chelsea side to the south coast on Saturday for their first pre-season fixture against Brighton and Hove Albion.

The former Blues midfielder had the first chance to see new signings Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner in action, both of whom appeared to impress on their first starts for the club.

Indeed, the former Ajax man had a hand in Werner’s debut goal for the west Londoners, providing a fine assist after just four minutes.

However, in the second half, the €40m man was forced off after he appeared to twist his knee.

Post-match, Lampard suggested that Ziyech would need further assessment, according to the Metro, before a decision is made on how long he may be out for.

It’s the last thing that Chelsea need ahead of the 2020/21 Premier League season opener against the same opponents.

At present, they also currently have a number of players isolating because of testing positive for coronavirus.