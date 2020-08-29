According to Football Insider, Chelsea have proposed a loan swap deal to AC Milan for quality stopper Gianluigi Donnarumma, in a move that would send outcast Kepa Arrizabalaga to the Italian giants.

Football Insider reported yesterday that Chelsea had opened talks with the fallen giants regarding a move for their prized asset, citing the ‘various ways’ the Blues could potentially structure a deal.

Football Insider now add that Chelsea have offered a unique bid to Milan, which would see Donnarumma head to Stamford Bridge on a loan-to-buy deal and Kepa loaned out to the Rossoneri.

It was claimed that Donnarumma is valued at around £50m, there’s no doubt that the cost of a potential permanent move could be considerably driven down if Kepa is sent to the San Siro.

Donnarumma’s contract expires next summer, so how a possible loan-to-buy deal would work in Milan’s favour remains to be detailed at this moment in time.

Frank Lampard’s in need of a new No.1 after the woeful performances of the world’s most expensive goalkeeper – Kepa – this season, veteran Willy Caballero actually ended up closing out the season.

Italy international Donnarumma has already picked up 203 first-team appearances for Milan, the 21-year-old has been a key player for the Serie A outfit for years now.

On paper this would be an ideal option for all parties, Chelsea would have a new stopper in Donnarumma – who could be pleased by playing at a respectably higher level, Milan would secure a replacement as part of the deal in Kepa – with the Spaniard having the key chance to reignite his career.