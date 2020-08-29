Chelsea summer spending could surpass £250m as offer touted for Premier League star

Chelsea could reportedly take their summer spending beyond £250m as they are being tipped to launch an offer for West Ham Utd star Declan Rice.

Given their transfer ban last summer which was followed by a quiet January, the Blues haven’t been as active as they would have liked over the past year or so.

That did give Frank Lampard a chance to bring through some of the younger players though and they secured a top-four finish in the Premier League and thus qualified for the Champions League in a real boost for all concerned.

However, the club hierarchy have backed him so far this summer with Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech, Ben Chilwell, Malang Sarr, Xavier Mbuyamba and Thiago Silva joining so far, while Kai Havertz has been heavily linked with a switch to Stamford Bridge too.

It appears as though that might not be the end of their spending spree though, as The Sun report that Chelsea could also make an offer for Rice as Lampard is keen on a swoop, although it’s noted that the Hammers rate him at £80m. If their desired deals are completed, the report adds that would take their spending to over £250m.

Time will tell if an agreement can be reached between the two rivals over a transfer fee, but it would be another important signing for the Blues to add more solidity and versatility with Rice able to play in either defence or midfield.

Coupled with the attacking quality that they’ve brought in along with the top talent already in the squad, it could certainly help Chelsea emerge as serious contenders for major trophies next season and beyond.