Huddersfield Town have officially announced the signing of Manchester United ace Joel Pereira on a season-long loan deal.

Pereira spent last season at Scottish side Hearts, the move to the Terriers is the Portuguese stopper’s sixth loan spell away from the Red Devils and will be the first in the Championship for the ace.

Pereira made his Premier League debut at the end of the 16/17 season, the ace will be hoping to take his career to the next level with regular first-team football in England’s second-tier.

Pereira is the second United goalkeeper to leave on loan recently, with youngster Matej Kovar being sent out to League One side Swindon Town.

? #htafc has completed the signing of goalkeeper @ElgatoPereira1 on loan ahead of the 2020/21 Sky Bet Championship season. — Huddersfield Town (@htafc) August 29, 2020

Pereira only kept three clean sheets as Heart were relegated from the Scottish Premiership last season, Huddersfield are also coming off of a campaign which saw them battle relegation.

6ft5 Pereira is a former youth international for both Switzerland and Portugal, with considerable experience for the latter.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s goalkeeping ranks are stacked with high-profile stars right now in David de Gea, Sergio Romero and exciting academy graduate Dean Henderson.

The likes of Pereira and Kovar can’t even land a spot as third-choice right now so will have to continue their development out on loan for the time being.