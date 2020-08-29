Done deal: Leeds United sign Rodrigo in club record deal

Leeds United have made their seventh signing of this summer’s transfer window after officially securing the service’s of Spanish international striker, Rodrigo from Valencia.

Rodrigo, 29, featured 34 times in all competitions last season for Valencia and scored seven goals and assisted a further 11. The Spaniard also has a host of international experience having won the under 21s Euros in 2013 and moving on to play 22 times for his senior national side.

However, despite the striker’s host of experience, he was deemed surplus to requirements by his La Liga side and as we reported earlier this year, was the main name on the club’s list to be axed in order to raise funds.

The Spaniard will now join Marco Bielsa’s Leeds United in a club record deal which will see Valencia bank an initial £30m and become the Premier League side’s seventh signing of the window including retaining Jack Harrison on loan for another campaign, as per Sky Sports.

Rodrigo will now join his new-mates alongside other new arrivals which include the likes of Joe Geldhardt, Illan Meslier, Helder Costa, Charlie Allen, Cody Drameh and Sam Greenwood.