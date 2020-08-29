With two weeks left until the 2020/21 Premier League season kicks-off, or three weeks for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Man United side thanks to their European exploits, time is of the essence as far as transfers are concerned.

The Norwegian will surely not want to have to wait until the last knockings of the transfer window to be able to do his business, but unless the money men at Old Trafford get their collective fingers out, getting deals over the line could take until the final hours of deadline day.

One player whom the Red Devils have shown an interest in is Ajax’s €50m-rated Donny van de Beek, and the midfielder was pulled out of the Dutch side’s friendly with Eintracht Frankfurt, according to De Telegraaf, because of developments regarding a transfer.

The outlet note the ‘concrete interest’ of both Man United and Barcelona, whilst Sport suggest that the player is waiting on the Catalans before making a decision as to his next playing destination.

With Ronald Koeman now at the helm at the Camp Nou, and Dutch midfield colleague, Frenkie de Jong beginning his second season at the club, it would appear that Barca hold all the aces.

However, the Lionel Messi situation has taken all of the board’s attention, and Man United may therefore benefit if Josep Maria Bartomeu and Co. take their eyes off of the ball as far as van de Beek is concerned.