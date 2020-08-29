It would be one of the transfer coups of the 2020 summer transfer window, and Everton are increasingly confident of landing Real Madrid star, James Rodriguez.

The Colombian is out of favour at the Santiago Bernabeu and it’s believed that he would jump at the chance to link up with Carlo Ancelotti at Goodison Park.

The Italian was in charge of Los Blancos when James joined after a stunning World Cup tournament in 2014, and he was also at the helm for Bayern Munich and took the Colombian on loan.

It’s another loan deal that’s being worked on according to talkSPORT who also note that the player is expected to have an Everton medical early next week.

More Stories / Latest News Manchester United midfield target left out of squad due to transfer developments Video: Minamino fires Liverpool level at Wembley against Arsenal Video: Arsenal’s Hector Bellerin leaves Liverpool star Sadio Mane clutching with smooth nutmeg

At 29 years of age, the Colombian still has a good few years left at the top, and his mixture of skill and hard work will be right at home on the blue half of Merseyside.

If Ancelotti can finally get James to sign on the dotted line, it will be one of the signings of this close season.