Brahim Diaz is reportedly closing in on an exit from Real Madrid this summer as an agreement has been reached with AC Milan over an initial loan move.

The 21-year-old has found playing time hard to come by at the Bernabeu since joining the reigning La Liga champions in 2018, as he has made just 21 appearances over the past two campaigns.

At this stage of his career as he looks to develop his game and improve, that lack of football is arguably going to stunt his progression and so he may well be considering other options if his situation at the Bernabeu doesn’t change.

According to Calciomercato, he could be on the verge of an exit as it’s noted that an agreement has been reached between the two clubs over an initial loan deal, while there will be an option to buy included too.

All that is left is the approval of the player himself and an agreement on personal terms, and Diaz will then hope to make an impression during his time with the Italian giants to either earn a permanent switch or to showcase his quality to Real Madrid and earn a bigger role under Zinedine Zidane next season and beyond.

With the fierce competition for places in the final third at Real Madrid, it’s a deal that perhaps makes sense on their side, while Diaz will hope to earn a prominent role under Stefano Pioli next season and make a lasting impact as the Rossoneri look to end their wait to break back into the top four in Serie A.

Given his versatility which allows him to play across the frontline behind the frontman on either wing or through the middle, he could prove to be a very useful addition to the squad to add competition and depth.