After what was a disappointing end to their Champions League campaign, Pep Guardiola was left with the task of boosting the morale of his Manchester City squad.

Given his usual preparedness, one might’ve expected him to be back out on the training pitch as soon as practicable during City’s pre-season, but that won’t be the case.

In fact, his squad might not even see him until just before the start of the new season.

The Citizens won’t begin their 2020/21 Premier League campaign until a week after everyone else because of going deep into the premier European competition, and Guardiola will probably only have a few days to work with his players.

That’s because of taking a holiday to see family and friends in Barcelona.

Sky Sports report that as a result of his mini-break, he will have to quarantine for 14 days upon his return to England.

If the manager has been able to speak to Lionel Messi whilst back in his home city too, to help smooth the waters for an expected transfer to the Etihad Stadium, then a 14-day hiatus from the front line will surely be a price worth paying.