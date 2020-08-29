If anyone was still in any doubt as to how serious Lionel Messi was about leaving Barcelona, they had their answer on Saturday afternoon.

The fact that the Argentinian apparently no longer sees a future for himself at Camp Nou is scarcely believable, and perhaps Barca fans had the forlorn hope that he would change his mind after having made his point.

However, according to ESPN’s Samuel Marsden via his official Twitter feed, Messi has informed the club that he has no intention of turning up for Sunday’s PCR tests.

Messi informed Barcelona this afternoon that he doesn’t intend to turn up for tomorrow’s return to work PCR testing https://t.co/Je65SF1DSp — Samuel Marsden (@samuelmarsden) August 29, 2020

Essentially, this is the day devoted to medical tests for Barcelona’s first-team players before training resumes for them under new manager, Ronald Koeman, on Monday.

If Messi isn’t minded to turn up for the medical element of pre-season, then it’s a fair assumption that he’s hardly likely to do so for training either, which then potentially gives president, Josep Maria Bartomeu, the option to sue him for breach of contract.

For the club and player to be parting like this is a travesty.