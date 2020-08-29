As Manchester United gear up for the new Premier League campaign, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has some decisions to make as far as who stays and who leaves his squad.

Back in the Champions League for the 2020/21 season, the Norwegian knows that his squad needs depth as well as strength, but there could still be some surprising departures.

One of those might be midfielder, Fred.

The Brazilian has lost his starting place to Nemanja Matic, and alongside Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes if they’re all fit, the trio remain Solskjaer’s preferred midfield three.

That leaves Fred with the realisation that contributions from the bench might be as good as it gets next season.

It’s perhaps with that in mind that Galatasaray have made an enquiry for the player’s services according to Turkish outlet, Fotomac, and cited by the Daily Mail.

Although it would appear that Fred still features in the Norwegian’s plans for the forthcoming campaign, the thought of regular football might just sway him towards seeking pastures new.