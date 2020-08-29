According to Dutch publication De Telegraaf, Ajax star Donny van de Beek has been left out of the squad for the friendly against Eintracht Frankfurt due to developments regarding a transfer.
De Telegraaf report that it’s not clear whether Van de Beek has been left out on his own accord, Ajax’s or from the potential buying club.
It’s added that Manchester United and Barcelona hold ‘concrete’ interest in the tireless midfielder, serving as a major blow to Real Madrid who pulled out of a deal for the star earlier this year.
The appointment of Ronald Koeman as Barcelona boss has led to the speculation linking Van de Beek with a move to the Camp Nou once more, with the pair familiar due to their time with the national team.
Van de Beek was a driving force in the 18/19 season that saw Ajax do the domestic double and reach the Champions League semi-finals, he’s followed up that level of his performance, despite teammates Frenkie de Jong and Matthijs de Ligt leaving last summer.
Van de Beek, who can feature as a surging central midfielder or an outright attacking midfielder, scored 10 goals and chipped in with 11 assists in 37 appearances across all competitions this season.
The Dutch international would certainly add more goals to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s midfield ranks, Van de Beek is particularly skilled at arriving late into the box and hitting the back of the net.
The Times’ (subscription required) reported earlier this summer that the Red Devils were confident of capturing the maestro for a cut price fee of £36m.