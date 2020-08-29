According to the Athletic (subscription required), Newcastle are close to securing the signature of Arsenal ace Rob Holding on a season-long loan.

The Athletic report that whilst the two clubs and player need to agree personal terms ahead of a move, a deal is expected to be struck after Holding plays a part in the Community Shield tie against Liverpool.

Holding has slipped down the pecking order since a serious knee injury in December 2018, but is expected to feature later today due to injuries and quarantine restrictions for other Arsenal defenders.

The Athletic report that the season-long loan deal is unlikely to include a permanent option.

With the arrival of Lille ace Gabriel Magalhaes imminent, Holding will find minutes even harder to come by, a loan move to the Magpies could be ideal for the 24-year-old.

Holding started 12 of his 18 first-team appearances for the Gunners last season, the Bolton academy graduate and former England youth international has a total of 39 top-flight outings to his name.

Steve Bruce’s side finished 13th last season, but they ended the campaign on a very poor note, additions like Holding could be ideal to inject some freshness into the side.