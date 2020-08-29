‘Not good enough’ – These Liverpool fans slam ace’s first-half display vs Arsenal

Some Liverpool fans have taken to social media to slam youngster Neco Williams’ first-half performance as the Reds trail in the Community Shield at halftime against Arsenal.

The Reds’ best moment was undoubtedly Virgil van Dijk’s header that was chalked off for offside after a wonderful free-kick delivery from left-back Andy Robertson.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang fired the Gunners into the lead not long after with a superb strike, Jurgen Klopp’s men looked completely deflated from then and struggled to create chances.

Rookie Williams was beaten for Arsenal’s opener and it became quite clear that the Gunners were focusing their play down the full-back’s side, who is playing as Trent Alexander-Arnold is out.

Here’s what some of the Reds faithful had to say after the opening period of proceedings:

Neco needs to go off. And needs to go on loan. Clearly not good enough to play for Liverpool rn. Man can’t even control the ball or pass a 5 yard pass. smh — Ki Jana Ever (@KiJanaEver) August 29, 2020

Neco Williams has been so poor today. It’s so obvious when Trent isn’t playing — LP (@peerso2001) August 29, 2020

Neco is getting battered on the right hand side. Getting turned in at every opportunity, can’t keep up with Auba’s pace. — Nikhil *?? ? (@ranjan_rants) August 29, 2020

Williams is honestly the worst player I’ve ever seen — Thomas (@TMLFC19) August 29, 2020

sorry but Neco is not ready to play premier league football, he needs to go out on loan to develop his physical attributes in the championship…imagine god forbid Trent gets a major injury during the season, Neco will get torn apart week in week out and that’ll ruin his future — footyfiend (@footyfiend1) August 29, 2020

We are far too predictable same tactics all the time, we rely on our fallbacks too often so know we are missing Trent we struggle. Keita needs to start every game — Jordan donnelly (@jd0209uk) August 29, 2020

why am i not surprised? just the usual hoof balls and hoping a defender makes a mistake — Vik (@LFCVik2) August 29, 2020

That first half performance was rubbish. All 11 players need to wake up 2nd half. — Mentality Monsters (@parkthebus8989) August 29, 2020

It’s a shame to see so much negativity towards Williams, but it is quite clear that the Reds may need to invest in a more experienced and proven backup right-back considering how key this position is to their attacking play.

The Anfield outfit have already signed Kostas Tsimikas at left-back to offer up a solid backup for Robertson and perhaps need to do so on the right side as well ahead of next season.

A more glaring generic issue may be that Liverpool’s central midfielders appear to lack creativity, they of course are stronger in other areas like their tireless work-rates, but this is an area that needs addressing.