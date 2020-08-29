Menu

‘Not good enough’ – These Liverpool fans slam ace’s first-half display vs Arsenal

Some Liverpool fans have taken to social media to slam youngster Neco Williams’ first-half performance as the Reds trail in the Community Shield at halftime against Arsenal.

The Reds’ best moment was undoubtedly Virgil van Dijk’s header that was chalked off for offside after a wonderful free-kick delivery from left-back Andy Robertson.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang fired the Gunners into the lead not long after with a superb strike, Jurgen Klopp’s men looked completely deflated from then and struggled to create chances.

Rookie Williams was beaten for Arsenal’s opener and it became quite clear that the Gunners were focusing their play down the full-back’s side, who is playing as Trent Alexander-Arnold is out.

Here’s what some of the Reds faithful had to say after the opening period of proceedings:

It’s a shame to see so much negativity towards Williams, but it is quite clear that the Reds may need to invest in a more experienced and proven backup right-back considering how key this position is to their attacking play.

The Anfield outfit have already signed Kostas Tsimikas at left-back to offer up a solid backup for Robertson and perhaps need to do so on the right side as well ahead of next season.

A more glaring generic issue may be that Liverpool’s central midfielders appear to lack creativity, they of course are stronger in other areas like their tireless work-rates, but this is an area that needs addressing.

