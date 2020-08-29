Real Madrid looking to offload up to eight players as they try to trim Zidane’s squad

Real Madrid are reportedly open to selling up to eight players this summer as they prioritise selling before buying in a bid to trim the current squad.

Zinedine Zidane led his side to the La Liga title last season, and so they will hope to improve where possible to ensure that they can keep hold of their crown and compete in Europe.

Given the number of options available to him in the final third though, he will surely have to wait for exits first before bringing in any new signings, as there are a number of bit-part players already struggling to secure regular playing time in the current squad.

As reported by Mundo Deportivo, up to eight players are potentially up for sale in the coming weeks, with Gareth Bale, Dani Ceballos, James Rodriguez, Oscar Rodriguez, Brahim Diaz, Sergio Reguilon, Borja Mayoral and Mariano Diaz all seemingly facing doubts over their respective futures.

Time will tell if the interest is there and if suitable offers are made to reach agreements, with the report going on to add that some are more likely to move on than others.

It remains to be seen how much that raises and where space in the squad is made, but Zidane will hope that he has an opportunity to bring in reinforcements off the back of that and to ensure that his side can follow up their success from last season and continue to lead the way next year.