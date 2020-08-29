It’s set to be the most seismic transfer in football history if Lionel Messi gets his way and leaves his beloved Barcelona.

The player who many believe is the best in the world today and perhaps the best to have ever played the game, has seemingly had enough of life at the Camp Nou.

Whilst it’s expected that Barca president, Josep Maria Bartomeu, will fight tooth and nail to keep hold of his captain and star player, there is a possibility that if he can get a reasonable transfer fee for the Argentinian his mind could be swayed.

That’s because in one foul swoop, Barcelona’s debts would be almost taken care of, meaning Bartomeu and his board won’t be personally liable for a shortfall at the end of his presidency in 2021.

Although the expectation is that Messi would like to join up with his old manager, Pep Guardiola, at Manchester City, a surprise name has entered the frame and could provide a sensational attacking pairing if they were successful.

Juve (they are trying the VERY unlikely possibility of having Messi and Ronaldo together with very daring finances and sponsorships!) have gone up. Inter still up for it but numbers do not add up — Guillem Balague (@GuillemBalague) August 29, 2020

According to Guillem Balague via his official Twitter account, Juventus are looking at bringing Messi to Italy to play alongside Cristiano Ronaldo.

Though he also notes such a move at this stage is unlikely, it’s believed the Italian giants are going to get creative with finances and sponsorships and see where it takes them. Watch this space!