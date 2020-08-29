Within a day or two, everyone will be aware how serious Lionel Messi is about moving from Barcelona.

The Argentinian has been linked to the club for the last 20 years, since he first arrived in Catalonia as a 13-year-old.

Having risen through the ranks to become their best-ever player and top scorer, as well as the player who has won the most silverware whilst at the club, it’s a body blow for the Blaugranes that Messi might just be thinking about going somewhere else, let along actually doing it.

If he doesn’t turn up for medical tests on Sunday and then the first day of pre-season training on Monday, Messi will have given his answer as to the next stage of his career.

At this point it appears a reunion with Pep Guardiola at Manchester City is most likely, according to Metro.

More Stories / Latest News Man United midfielder could be set for shock move to Galatasaray €50m Man United target is waiting for Barcelona to make their move Video: ‘We are close’ – Arteta admits that Arsenal are almost over the line with Aubameyang

Whilst there are a number of hoops to jump through before that is a distinct possibility, particularly as Barcelona president, Josep Maria Bartomeu, seems less than keen on the idea, Sport have set out just how badly trying to force through a move – by effectively going on strike – will affect Messi financially.

“The first and second failure to attend, without just cause, when not related to a match.”

Salaries below or equal to 100,000 euros per month

Minimum: from 4.01 % to 5 % of the monthly salary. Medium: from 5.01 % to 6 % of the monthly salary. Maximum: from 6.01 % to 7 % of the monthly salary.

Salaries above 100,000 euros per month

The previous percentages for the initial 100,000 are maintained and then the following additional costs are added:

Minimum: from 1.33% of the excess monthly salary. Medium: from 1.34 % to 2.66 % of the excess monthly salary. Maximum: from 2.67 % to 4% of the excess monthly salary.

“The third and fourth successive failures to attend work, without just cause, would incur a heavy sanction.”

Fines up to 25% of the monthly salary depending on the grade of the offence:

Salaries inferior or equal to 100,000 euros per month

Minimum: from 7.01 % to 13 % of the monthly salary. Medium: from 13.01 % to 19 % of the monthly salary. Maximum: from 19.01 % to 25 % of the monthly salary.

Salaries above 100,000 euros per month

As before, the following percentages are added onto the initial ones included on the initial 100,000:

Minimum: from 3.33% of the excess monthly salary. Medium: from 3.34 % to 6.66 % of the excess monthly salary. Maximum: from 6.67 % to 10 % of the excess monthly salary.