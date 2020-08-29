Menu

Video: Arsenal’s Hector Bellerin leaves Liverpool star Sadio Mane clutching with smooth nutmeg

In the 42nd minute of Arsenal’s Community Shield tie against Liverpool, Hector Bellerin glided past superstar Sadio Mane with a fine piece of skill.

The marauding wing-back received the ball deep on the right flank from Mohamed Elneny before effortlessly poking the ball through Mane’s legs.

The Liverpool wide man was completely dazzled and left clutching at straws after Bellerin’s trickery.

Mikel Arteta’s side have so far looked better than the Reds in every department, fair play to the Gunners for keeping the reigning Premier League champions quiet.

It’s not often we see something like this from Bellerin, the ace will be hoping to battle back to his best after returning from a serious injury last season and will be targeting a place in Spain’s Euros squad.

