Menu

Video: Aubameyang pays tribute to late Chadwick Boseman with heartwarming celebration for Arsenal vs Liverpool

Arsenal FC Liverpool FC
Posted by

Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang showed his class in the Community Shield tie against Liverpool by paying tribute to actor Chadwick Boseman, most famed for his role as the Black Panther.

It was announced very early this morning that the actor passed away after a four-year battle with stage three colon cancer.

Aubameyang has previously sported a Black Panther mask for goal celebrations in honour of Boseman’s wonderful portrayal of T’Challa, it was destiny for the African superstar to score at Wembley today.

More Stories / Latest News
‘Not good enough’ – These Liverpool fans slam ace’s first-half display vs Arsenal
Video: Penalty specialist Willy Caballero pulls of fine spot-kick save for Chelsea in pre-season friendly
Video: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scores lovely curler for Arsenal vs Liverpool

#WakandaForever.

More Stories Chadwick Boseman FA Community Shield Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.