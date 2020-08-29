Video: Aubameyang pays tribute to late Chadwick Boseman with heartwarming celebration for Arsenal vs Liverpool

Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang showed his class in the Community Shield tie against Liverpool by paying tribute to actor Chadwick Boseman, most famed for his role as the Black Panther.

It was announced very early this morning that the actor passed away after a four-year battle with stage three colon cancer.

Aubameyang has previously sported a Black Panther mask for goal celebrations in honour of Boseman’s wonderful portrayal of T’Challa, it was destiny for the African superstar to score at Wembley today.

A stunning team move, a stunning finish! ? Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang that was class ?#CommunityShield pic.twitter.com/Mms3zlFOQP — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) August 29, 2020

#WakandaForever.