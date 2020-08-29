Although Arsenal had held firm in the Community Shield at Wembley for well over an hour against Liverpool, it appeared to be only a matter of time before the Reds equalised.

As the Gunners began to tire, Jurgen Klopp’s side took full advantage with wave upon wave of attacks.

When the equaliser arrived it was a little scrappy with David Luiz’s claims for a handball falling on deaf ears.

Takumi Minamino was in the right place at the right time to fire home, with his team still in the ascendancy.

Minamino makes it 1-1! His first goal for Liverpool ?#CommunityShield pic.twitter.com/f5CN2q4LmJ — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) August 29, 2020

Pictures from BT Sport.