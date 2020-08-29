Menu

Video: Minamino fires Liverpool level at Wembley against Arsenal

Although Arsenal had held firm in the Community Shield at Wembley for well over an hour against Liverpool, it appeared to be only a matter of time before the Reds equalised.

As the Gunners began to tire, Jurgen Klopp’s side took full advantage with wave upon wave of attacks.

When the equaliser arrived it was a little scrappy with David Luiz’s claims for a handball falling on deaf ears.

Takumi Minamino was in the right place at the right time to fire home, with his team still in the ascendancy.

