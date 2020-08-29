Video: Penalty specialist Willy Caballero pulls of fine spot-kick save for Chelsea in pre-season friendly

Just minutes after coming on for Chelsea at halftime, Willy Caballero was called into action when the Blues conceded a penalty in their pre-season friendly against Brighton.

Antonio Rudiger, another halftime substitute, gave away a spot-kick just moments after coming on after a tussle in the box during a corner.

Neal Maupay stepped up but veteran stopper Caballero showed that he’s still one of the best when it comes to saving penalties by diving down to his left to parry the Frenchman’s effort away.

Pictures from Chelsea TV.

Caballero looked set to have won the game for the Blues with this stop, but unfortunately Brighton scored a penalty in the final minute of the game, with the Argentine going the right way but unable to keep out Pascal Gross’ attempt.