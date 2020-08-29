Video: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scores lovely curler for Arsenal vs Liverpool

In the 11th minute of Arsenal’s Community Shield tie against Premier League champions Liverpool, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang produced a moment of magic to fire the Gunners into the lead.

Hector Bellerin sparked a counter-attacking opportunity by playing the ball down the flank to Bukayo Saka, the starlet then floated over an inch-perfect pass to Aubameyang.

The skipper showed that reminded the north London outfit why they need to seal a new contract soon by cutting in and away from Neco Williams before curling the ball into the top corner with a fine strike.

Take a look at Arsenal’s opener below:

A stunning team move, a stunning finish! ? Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang that was class ?#CommunityShield pic.twitter.com/Mms3zlFOQP — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) August 29, 2020

Pictures from BT Sport and beIN Sports.

Aubameyang continues to prove that he’s one of the best forwards in the Premier League. The striker marked the fine goal with a heartwarming celebration in tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman.