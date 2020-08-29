Unusually for a Community Shield match, Liverpool against Arsenal was competitive throughout with no quarter asked or given.

The game was in the balance throughout the 90 minutes as both sides pushed hard to make headway.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang had put the Gunners ahead before Takumi Minamino gave Liverpool hope late on.

The north Londoners would go on to win via a penalty shoot-out, but Naby Keita’s horrific tackle on Eddie Nketiah was the talking point of the afternoon.

These Arsenal fans were none too happy despite the victory.

Keita should have seen Red card with that tackle — Nivaldo Armindo (@NIvaldo12345) August 29, 2020

Horrible tackle from keita. Should be a yellow card at the very least — chi (@ibeernest_) August 29, 2020