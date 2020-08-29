It’s taken Chelsea just three minutes to open the scoring in their pre-season friendly against fellow Premier League side Brighton this afternoon.

New signing Hakim Ziyech picked up the ball deep on the right-wing and floated an amazing cross into the box with his left-foot.

Academy graduate Callum Hudson-Odoi almost had a moment to forget as his attempt to head the ball into the net was so wayward that it ended up being a pass to another new arrival in Timo Werner.

The Germany international made no mistake as he slotted the ball over the line with a lovely side-foot finish to mark his first ever goal for the club.

Only 3 minutes needed for #Ziyech and #Werner to prove themselves at the Stamford Bridge ??? pic.twitter.com/86KIhfyMgJ — SnapGoal (@SnapGoal) August 29, 2020

Frank Lampard will be hoping that new attacking recruits Ziyech and Werner can use these pre-season fixtures to make a flawless start to life at Stamford Bridge, with the new Premier League season starting on September 12.