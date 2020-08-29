Menu

Video: ‘We are close’ – Arteta admits that Arsenal are almost over the line with Aubameyang

Arsenal supporters don’t need reminding just how good Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is, but he proved his importance again in the Community Shield and showed how vital he is to the Gunners’ continued success.

A first-half goal put the north Londoners into the lead against Liverpool, and though Arsenal were pegged back late on, it was left to the Gabonese to fire home the match-winning penalty and hand Mikel Arteta his second trophy as manager.

In his post-match interview, the Spaniard admitted that a deal to extend Aubameyang’s contract was close, which will surely be music to the ears of the Gunners’ faithful.

