Arsenal supporters don’t need reminding just how good Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is, but he proved his importance again in the Community Shield and showed how vital he is to the Gunners’ continued success.

A first-half goal put the north Londoners into the lead against Liverpool, and though Arsenal were pegged back late on, it was left to the Gabonese to fire home the match-winning penalty and hand Mikel Arteta his second trophy as manager.

In his post-match interview, the Spaniard admitted that a deal to extend Aubameyang’s contract was close, which will surely be music to the ears of the Gunners’ faithful.

? “Big games. Big moments. Big players. We are close…” Mikel Arteta tells @lynseyhipgrave1 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s new contract isn’t far off. Watch this space Arsenal fans… ?#CommunityShield pic.twitter.com/9obfhuCgUJ — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) August 29, 2020

Pictures from BT Sport