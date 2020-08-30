Agreement reached: Van de Beek agrees terms with Man United and will sign until 2025

This summer has featured a lot of drawn out transfer rumours that have ended up going nowhere, while big deals are happening from nowhere.

The latest seems to be the transfer of Ajax star Donny van de Beek to Man United, with the latest reports suggesting that the deal is done and should be confirmed fairly soon:

Man United are now in talks also with Ajax to sign Van de Beek immediatly after the first official bid to be submitted tonight (around €40m). Man Utd are confident to complete the deal at the start of next week – agreement close to be done as @MikeVerweij reported. ? #MUFC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 30, 2020

It’s going to be fascinating to see where he fits into the midfield because he can play in a holding role, but his qualities are better suited to playing in a box-to-box manner.

Unless Bruno Fernandes or Paul Pogba adapt their game to sit deeper, it does make it unlikely that all three will be on the field at the same time.

Perhaps that could indicate that Pogba might finally move on, but there’s no doubt that the Ajax man would be an impressive capture for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

He was a huge part of their Champions League run a couple of years ago and he’s played over 200 senior games despite only being 23, so he should be a player who’s expecting to go straight into the team.

It looks like everything should be completed early next week, so it will be interesting to see if Solskjaer talks about his plans for him.