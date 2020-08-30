Arsenal are reportedly chasing two signings from Championship club Brentford this summer.

The Gunners are said to be willing to meet the £25million asking price of winger Said Benrahma, whilst also chasing goalkeeper David Raya, according to 90min.

Benrahma is a particularly exciting talent, with the Algeria international really catching the eye in the Championship and showing that he could surely shine at Premier League level.

Arsenal may have already signed Willian to bolster their attacking options this summer, but they could perhaps do with landing Benrahma as well to give them a bit more depth in that department.

Given that Nicolas Pepe struggled in his first season at the Emirates Stadium, the addition of Benrahma could be a sensible one to ensure Mikel Arteta is not overly reliant on the Ivory Coast international.

Raya, meanwhile, is said to be in Arsenal’s sights due to doubts over the future of backup ‘keeper Emiliano Martinez, according to 90min.

The report explains that the in-form Martinez could be on his way to Aston Villa, but he’s filled in well during Bernd Leno’s time out injured, so Raya could be a useful signing to take his place.