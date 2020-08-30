Arsenal boost as Chelsea withdraw from transfer scrap over Brazil international

Arsenal have reportedly been given a boost as they’re now the only team in the running for the transfer of Philippe Coutinho.

The Barcelona misfit has just spent the season on loan at Bayern Munich and it remains to be seen what the future holds for him this summer.

However, Don Balon claim it looks like Arsenal are in a strong position to sign Coutinho as Chelsea have now withdrawn from this particular transfer battle.

The Blues could have done with Coutinho as an Eden Hazard replacement, but they’ve already had a busy summer with deals for the likes of Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech and Ben Chilwell.

It may be that Coutinho is now not a realistic target, or at least not a big priority for Frank Lampard.

This should boost Arsenal, who could surely benefit from signing the Brazil international as a Mesut Ozil replacement.

The German playmaker has fallen out of favour in recent times, and while Coutinho could be a risky signing, he looks in better form than Ozil of late.

Although Coutinho didn’t have the best season on loan at Bayern, he scored twice against parent club Barcelona in the Champions League quarter-final before going on to help his temporary club win the competition.