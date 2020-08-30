According to the Telegraph’s Mike McGrath (subscription required), Arsenal are close to agreeing a new contract with in-form stopper Emiliano Martinez.

McGrath reports that the Gunners want the Argentine ace to stay at the club, with the north London outfit expected to hand Martinez the game time he expects next season.

It’s added that the 27-year-old has two years left on his current contract, an extension may be a wise move, as the Athletic recently reported that Arsenal would have to pay Martinez a bonus if he left.

The Independent claimed yesterday that Aston Villa were preparing a £10m bid for the stopper who excelled after being thrust into the No.1 spot following Bernd Leno’s injury.

This update is surprising, especially considering that Martinez has made it clear on several occasions in different interviews that he could leave this summer if he’s not handed the minutes he’d like.

Martinez is coming off the back of his first season as an important player of the first-team squad, with the South American primarily acting as the club’s backup stopper over the last year.

This was Martinez’s first serious taste of being involved in the first-team after six loan spells away from the club since joining a decade ago.

Martinez made a total of 23 appearances across all competitions, the ace’s solid performances have earned him a call-up to Argentina’s senior squad twice, with a first cap seemingly on the horizon.