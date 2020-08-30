Menu

Arsenal transfer target sends message to David Luiz following win over Liverpool

Arsenal FC Liverpool FC
Posted by

Lille defender Gabriel Magalhaes sent a message to David Luiz on Instagram after Arsenal’s Community Shield win over Liverpool.

The Gunners beat the Reds 5-4 on penalties at Wembley, with Luiz scoring one of the spot kicks in the shoot-out after a 1-1 draw.

MORE: Arsenal boost as Chelsea withdraw from transfer scrap over Brazil international

Gabriel, who has been strongly linked with Arsenal by The Athletic’s David Ornstein and others, posted a comment in response to Luiz’s penalty for Arsenal against Liverpool.

More Stories / Latest News
Midfielder tells teammates he’s signing for Manchester United, transfer to be completed next week
Arsenal boost as Chelsea withdraw from transfer scrap over Brazil international
Video: Chelsea’s Hakim Ziyech appears to have been injured after being skinned and wayward free-kick attempt

See below as Gabriel can be seen commenting that he was nervous ahead of Luiz’s penalty, or perhaps he means about the result in general!

At this point, it seems pretty much an open secret that the young Brazilian centre-back will make his way to Arsenal sooner or later.

Gooners will be pleased to see he’s taking such an interest in their matches before he’s even been confirmed as their player!

Now one imagines an official announcement can’t be too far away.

More Stories David Luiz Gabriel Magalhaes

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.