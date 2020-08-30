Agent of Arsenal star sends clear transfer message to Mikel Arteta

The agent of Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira has made it clear to manager Mikel Arteta that he needs to make a decision on his client’s future.

Torreira has long looked a promising talent, but despite a strong start to his Gunners career, he now finds himself largely out of favour after some injury problems.

This could see the Uruguay international move on, with his agent speaking to Calciomercato to discuss his situation and links with a possible move to Torino.

His representative Pablo Bentancur has been quoted as saying that a move to Torino could be financially tricky, but also seemed to urge Arteta to make more of a firm decision on his plans for the player.

“There are many requests for information, but nothing official yet, so there are no written offers on the table,” Pablo Bentancur told Calciomercato.

“The player is training with Arsenal, they own him, he is one of the few cases of athletes who arrive in England and immediately play 50 games in a row.

“After a nasty injury, he didn’t require surgery, but the recovery process was still tricky and took a while.

“Now the coach and Arsenal must work out if they need Torreira or not.

“Football has to be divided into two parts, the sporting and the economic areas.

“In sporting terms, Torreira is perfect for Torino and he’d reunite with Marco Giampaolo after their time at Sampdoria.

“At the same time, we must be realistic and admit Arsenal will have some very big demands, while Lucas’ salary is also a bit too high for Torino.”

Arsenal fans will surely hope Torreira can improve and make more of an impact at the Emirates Stadium next season, with quality in midfield clearly needed after last term’s disappointing performances.

Dani Ceballos was a rare bright spark in that area for Arteta’s side, but his future is in doubt after his loan from Real Madrid came to an end.

If Torreira can finally live up to his true potential, it could be a big boost for Arsenal and save them spending big on a new midfielder in the transfer market.