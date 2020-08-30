Menu

Video: Mikel Arteta hints at transfer U-turn over Arsenal star

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has spoken out on Ainsley Maitland-Niles, suggesting a change in his thinking about the player.

The 23-year-old’s future has been in doubt this summer, with the Telegraph stating he has an asking price of £25million and is a target for Newcastle.

Speaking in the video below, however, Arteta seems to suggest he’s changed his mind about the player, saying he feels the player has turned things around for himself by making changes and performing at an improved level…

Arsenal fans will no doubt hope this means Maitland-Niles stays put, with the versatile star looking like he could be a very useful squad player.

Maitland-Niles has also shown himself to be a big-game player with his strong displays in the Community Shield and in last season’s FA Cup semi-final and final victories.

  1. ADENIYI ADEMIDE SUNDAY says:
    August 30, 2020 at 12:00 pm

    Leave dnt let him be sold away bcs NILES is a good player under d Coach MIKEL ARTETA.

  2. garreth says:
    August 30, 2020 at 12:05 pm

    agreed, rather sell bellerin

