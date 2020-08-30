While there might be some confusion about certain Covid-19 procedures depending on the competence of the government wherever you stay, it’s generally accepted that if you get a positive test you don’t go travelling anywhere.

Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti has been on the fringes of the squad so he may have fancies his chances of a fresh start under Ronald Koeman, but this certainly isn’t the way to go about things.

A report from AS has come out with some very seriously allegations, as they claim the player lied to the club and skipped his confinement period.

Barcelona were holding testing this morning for the virus and Umtiti didn’t attend, but this was explained by him still being in confinement after a positive test that he returned a few weeks ago.

That would all be fine, but the report goes on to say that he’s actually been spotted in Barcelona airport getting off a private plane, so it’s suggested that he’s just openly lied to the club about his situation and whereabouts.

It’s important to point out that they say the positive test was back in July so hopefully he should be over the virus by now, so there’s no suggestion that he’s willingly travelled in the knowledge that he’s got the virus.

The problem is that he’s just lied to the club to skip an important test, and they aren’t going to be happy about it at all.

It’s suggested that he will be given a chance to give a reasonable explanation for this, but it’s not looking good just now.