Barcelona rumours quickly struck down as prolific striker agrees a new long-term contract

There’s nothing like a leaked transfer story to scare a team into agreeing a new long term deal with a star player, and it looks like Ciro Immobile’s agent has played a blinder here.

There were surprising rumours that came out a few days ago which suggested that Barcelona were considering a move for the Lazio man, but they didn’t really make sense.

Although Immobile had a fantastic season last year where he scored 36 goals, he’s already failed during stints with Dortmund and Sevilla, so he does look like a player who is perfectly suited to Serie A.

He’s also 30 years old and the last thing Barca need is another veteran player, so although the reports were very interesting, it did look unlikely.

Any possibility of a move to the Nou Camp now looks impossible after Sky Italia reported that the Lazio man had agreed a new long term deal to stay in Rome, so the timing of it all suggests it was just part of the agent’s plan to hurry negotiations along.

Lazio looked well placed to challenge for the title last year before they had a meltdown when the season re-started, but the big changes at Juventus suggest there is a chance for someone to step up and take their crown away.

Immobile will be central to Lazio’s plans going forward, so tying him down is huge for their title ambitions.