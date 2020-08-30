Menu

Video: Santi Cazorla rolls back the years with stunning golazo for Al Sadd

Former Arsenal star Santi Cazorla has clearly still got it, with the veteran Spanish playmaker scoring a beauty for new club Al Sadd.

Watch below as the 35-year-old rifles in a long-range effort with his left foot that sails right into the top corner of the net…

We saw Cazorla score a few of these down the years at the Emirates Stadium, and we recently reported that he remains highly thought of in north London as a potential future role remains a possibility.

Goals like this will no doubt make some Arsenal fans think Cazorla could still do a job for them on the pitch!

