According to Sky Sports Italy’s Angelo Mangiante, Chelsea are close to completing the signing of Ajax starlet Amourricho Van Axel Dongen.

The left-winger was impressive last season, scoring seven times and registering one assist for the Amsterdam outfit’s Under-17s side.

15-year-old Van Axel Dongen has already featured off the bench in the Under-18s Cup this season. The ace also currently represents Holland at Under-16s level.

#Bakayoko still in talks to come back to #ACMilan in the next days. #Chelsea take a look at the future and are close to sign Amourricho Van Axel Dongen, 2004, forward, Ajax rising star scouted also by Barca, Bayern, City and Dortmund. A bright future. ? @SkySport pic.twitter.com/iClmptnpNf — Angelo Mangiante (@angelomangiante) August 30, 2020

Chelsea are clearly the most active Premier League side when it comes to recruiting young talents from Europe, this philosophy did recently land the Blues in trouble though – ending with a transfer ban.

A move to Chelsea is also more attractive to prospects right now, as well as the riches the west London outfit can offer, it’s clear that youngsters will be given chances by boss Frank Lampard.

We’ve seen very little of Van Axel Dongen so far, but the ace is coming from one of the best producers of young talent in Ajax so far and has clearly caught the Blues’ eye.